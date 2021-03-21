Three more arrested over attack on minority houses in Sunamganj

Police arrested three more accused in a case filed over the attack on the houses of Hindu community people in Noagaon village of Sunamganj's Shalla upazila on Saturday night.

Shalla police station officer-in-charge Nazmul Huq confirmed the arrest. Raids are underway to arrest the remaining accused, he added.

As many as 33 people have been arrested in the case so far.

Earlier, on Saturday, a team of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) arrested the prime accused, Shahidul Islam Swadhin in the case from Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar district.