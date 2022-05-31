Crime

Three Naogaon Razakars sentenced to death

Prothom Alo English Desk
The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-1 today sentenced three members of pro-Pakistan Razakar Bahini from Naogaon to death for their monstrous crimes against humanity in 1971, reports BSS.

A three-member panel of the ICT-1 led by its chairman justice Md Shahinur Islam pronounced the judgment today in presence of two of the three convicts.

The three convicts are- Md Rezaul Karim alias Montu, 71, Md Shahid Mandol, 65, and Md Nazrul Islam, 67. Of the three, Nazrul is yet to be arrested and was tried in absentia.

The three judges of the ICT-1 read out the 144-page summary of the judgment one by one, as tribunal chairman Justice Md Shahinur Islam delivered the sentencing portion. The tribunal found the convicts guilty in all three charges that it had framed against them on 15 January, 2019.

Expressing satisfaction over the judgment, senior prosecutor Syed Haider Ali said the victims have finally got justice through this verdict.

Defence counsel Gazi MH Tamim however, said they will appeal against the judgment with the apex court and they are hopeful that the Appellate Division would set his clients free.

Of the three convicts, Md Rezaul Karim alias Montu was a student of Rajshahi University and active member of Jamaat-e-Islami. As the war broke out in 1971, he joined Razakar Bahini and received training under Pakistani army. He formed a Razakar camp at his locality under Badalgachi police station in Naogaon committed atrocious along with his cronies like Md Shahid Mandol and Md Nazrul Islam.

