Three Naogaon Razakars sentenced to death

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-1 today sentenced three members of pro-Pakistan Razakar Bahini from Naogaon to death for their monstrous crimes against humanity in 1971, reports BSS.

A three-member panel of the ICT-1 led by its chairman justice Md Shahinur Islam pronounced the judgment today in presence of two of the three convicts.

The three convicts are- Md Rezaul Karim alias Montu, 71, Md Shahid Mandol, 65, and Md Nazrul Islam, 67. Of the three, Nazrul is yet to be arrested and was tried in absentia.