A court in Cox's Bazar granted police a two-day remand to interrogate three Rohingyas in a case filed over killing Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah. Cox's Bazar senior judicial magistrate Md Helal Uddin passed the order on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The three arrestees are Md Rashid alias Murshid Amin, a resident of Block-D8 of Kutupalong Camp-1, Mohammad Anas and Nur Mohammad, residents of Block-B of the same camp.