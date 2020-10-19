Three university students arrested for involvement in int’l pornography group

Officers of the digital forensic team said they had learnt about the criminals from local and foreign intelligence information. After that, they conducted the drives and arrested them.

The police said that the accused would conceal their identities and make contact with local and foreign young children as well as adult girls. Then they would collect personal pictures of these children from various social media and post these on various websites.

Cases have been filed in this regard under the pornography control act and the digital security act with the Ramna police station. The accused, after being taken one day on remand, made their confessional statements in court.