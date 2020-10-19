Three university students arrested for involvement in int’l pornography group

Three private university students have been arrested for involvement in an international child pornography group. The three were arrested in drives carried put at Shahjahanpur, Rampura and Pallabi in the capital city. They have given confessional statements in court.
Deputy commissioner of the cyber security and crime unit, AFM Al Kibria, informed Prothom Alo of the matter in Monday. He said that forensic team of the police’s counter terrorism and transnational crime’s cyber crime investigation division made the arrests. The arrested students are Borhan Uddin (26), Abdullah Al Mahmud (25) and Ovi Hossain (25).
Officers of the digital forensic team said they had learnt about the criminals from local and foreign intelligence information. After that, they conducted the drives and arrested them.
The police said that the accused would conceal their identities and make contact with local and foreign young children as well as adult girls. Then they would collect personal pictures of these children from various social media and post these on various websites.
Cases have been filed in this regard under the pornography control act and the digital security act with the Ramna police station. The accused, after being taken one day on remand, made their confessional statements in court.