Fahmi Gulandaz’s reign of terror in Gafargaon

Two walls of the three-tiered boundary wall have collapsed. The house was vandalized while some parts were torched. The two-storey building is under lock and key. People from the surrounding villages came to see the ruined house. An old man named Abdur Razzak of Saltia village said, "Every day I passed this house. I couldn’t ever see anything inside because of the high boundary wall. I heard people were tortured inside the house.’

This house at Bagua area under Saltia union in Mymensingh’s Gafargaon upazila belongs to former member of parliament Fahmi Gulandaz Babel. Since he had gone into hiding after the overthrow of the Awami League government on 5 August, efforts were made to break into this house. In the morning of 7 September, some people demolished two gates of the house. They vandalised the house terming it as a ‘torture cell’. A corrugated tin-roofed house and two cars were torched.

During a visit on 9 September, three empty iron cages came to notice on the edge of the pond. A visitor said, ‘I heard one of these cages had dogs inside. Those who would show insolence to the MP (Fahmi) would be put inside the cage with the dogs.’