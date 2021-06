Anti- Corruption Commission (ACC) on Saturday filed a case against two officials of Dhaka Bank's Bangshal branch over missing of Tk 37.7 million from the bank's vault.

Assistant director of ACC Atiqul Alam filed the case with Dhaka Coordinated Office -1, ACC, UNB reports.

The accused bank officials are senior cash in-charge Rifatul Haque and first vice president and operation manager Emran Ahmed.

Rifatul Haque and Emran Ahmed, while grilled by management authorities, confessed that they misappropriated the money.

The bank authorities handed them over to Bangshal police and filed the case.

A lower court in Dhaka on Friday sent the accused to jail.