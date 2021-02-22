MBBS question leak: Tk 650m transacted through 135 accounts

The Criminal Investigation Department of Bangladesh Police has located lands worth Tk 330 million owned by seven members of a syndicate that had leaked medical and dental college admission test questions.
Moreover, the investigators found evidence of Tk 650 million deposits into 135 bank accounts held by the 13 among gang members who are now under police custody. The account holders have already withdrawn Tk 640 million.
CID officials said that the gang members became rich by leaking question papers in 13 years between 2006 and 2019. The gang leader Abdus Salam Khan, a pressman at the Bureau of Health Education, and his cousin Jasim Uddin Bhuiyan alias Munnu were the richest.
Like Jasim and Salam, eight others among the detained gang members are relatives. Jasim’s wife Sharmin Ara Jesmin, Jasim’s elder sister Shahjadi Akter alias Meera, his brothers-in-law Alamgir Hossain and Zakir Hossain, Samiul Jafar alias Sentu and nephew MH Parvez are also the family members. All but Shahjadi are now behind the bar.
Shahjadi allegedly got into the MBBS admission with leaked questions. She has already passed MBBS.
CID found 74 documents of more than 42 acres of land owned by the eight members and Jasim’s minor boy. The land value is estimated at around Tk 330 million.
Jasim hailed from Khanbaria village under Singair of Manikganj. The gang members purchased most of their land after 2006. They changed ownership of the land in their favour. At Singair upazila sub-registry officer, CID found documents of 34.9 acres of lands owned by Jasim, his wife Sharmin and mother Zahura Bhuiyan, sources said.
Besides, Salam possesses three acres of land while his wife Nasreen Akter owns 0.12 acres, Alamgir 0.61 acres, Parvez 0.10 acres in Manikganj.
CID sources added that Jasim owns two buildings in Mirpur area, two cars and one motorbike. He also owns two garment factories in Dhaka.
CID traced Tk 650 million of deposits into the 135 bank accounts – 33 of Jasim, 13 of Sharmin, four of Shahjadi, eight of Zakir, four of Alamgir, five of Parvez and one of Salam. Of the money, Tk 640 million was withdrawn. Around Tk 420 million, Tk 370 million, Tk 60 million had been transacted separately by the respective bank accounts of Jasim, Moyez Uddin Ahmed Prodhan (gang member), Sharmin and Salam.
CID’s assistance police super Jewel Chakma is investigating the question-leaking gang. He told Prothom Alo that a money laundering case would be filed against the accused gang members.
Investigating the 2017 Dhaka University question paper leak incidence, CID in July last year detained Jasim, Salam and five others in allegation of leaking medical and dental college question papers. Earlier, a case under Public Examinations (Offence) Act was filed with Mirpur police station, naming 14 identified and 150-200 unidentified criminals.
So far, CID has arrested 13 persons. Before the court, Jasim, Salam and four others admitted their crime.
According to the CID officials, Salam and his seven family members formed the question leak syndicate with a country-wide network.
Supervising officer for the investigation and Cyber Police Center’s special police super SM Ashraful said that drives are on to arrest the fugitives.
*This report appeared in Prothom Alo print and online edition, and has been rewritten in English by Sadiqur Rahman