MBBS question leak: Tk 650m transacted through 135 accounts

The Criminal Investigation Department of Bangladesh Police has located lands worth Tk 330 million owned by seven members of a syndicate that had leaked medical and dental college admission test questions.

Moreover, the investigators found evidence of Tk 650 million deposits into 135 bank accounts held by the 13 among gang members who are now under police custody. The account holders have already withdrawn Tk 640 million.

CID officials said that the gang members became rich by leaking question papers in 13 years between 2006 and 2019. The gang leader Abdus Salam Khan, a pressman at the Bureau of Health Education, and his cousin Jasim Uddin Bhuiyan alias Munnu were the richest.

Like Jasim and Salam, eight others among the detained gang members are relatives. Jasim’s wife Sharmin Ara Jesmin, Jasim’s elder sister Shahjadi Akter alias Meera, his brothers-in-law Alamgir Hossain and Zakir Hossain, Samiul Jafar alias Sentu and nephew MH Parvez are also the family members. All but Shahjadi are now behind the bar.

Shahjadi allegedly got into the MBBS admission with leaked questions. She has already passed MBBS.

CID found 74 documents of more than 42 acres of land owned by the eight members and Jasim’s minor boy. The land value is estimated at around Tk 330 million.