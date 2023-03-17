Upazila chairman hacked in front of MP in Patuakhali

At least 50 people were injured in a clash between two factions of Awami League in Patuakhali’s Bauphal upazila on Friday afternoon.

Supporters of upazila Awami League’s president and local lawmaker ASM Feroz and upazila chairman Abdul Motaleb Hawlader locked into the clash at an event of Awami League marking Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birthday and National Children’s Day.

Upazila chariman Motaleb Hawlader, also the general secretary of upazila Awami League, was hacked by sharp weapons in front of the ruling party lawmaker Feroz. Critically injured Motaleb has been sent to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College in Barishal for advanced treatment.