At least 300 people sued over attack on police in Patuakhali

Prothom Alo English Desk

A case was filed accusing at least 300 unidentified people in connection with the attack on police during allegedly from the processions of two factions of Awami League during the celebration of the 103rd birth anniversary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Pathuakhali's Bauphal upazila on Friday,  reports UNB. 

Md Moniruzzaman, a sub inspector of Bauphal police station, lodged the case in this connection on Friday night, the police station's officer-in-charge Md Al Mamun said.

Earlier on Friday morning, at least 20 activists of Awami League were injured in the clash between its two factions during celebration of the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation and National Children's Day.

Of them, Bauphal upazila unit AL general secretary and upazila parishad chairman Abdul Motaleb Hawlader was sent to Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital with serious injuries.

On the occasion of the Bangabandhu's birthday, local AL lawmaker ASM Feroz, Bauphal upazila unit AL general secretary and upazila parishad chairman Abdul Motaleb Hawlader and district unit AL joint general secretary and Bauphal municipal mayor Ziaul Hoque Jewel announced separate programmes.

Of them, Feroz and Motaleb called the programme at the same place and time.

Motaleb and his followers brought out a procession around 11:00am.

Police obstructed the procession in front of upazila parishad gate when it was marching towards the party office.

Suddenly, several hundred supporters of Jubo League leader Faisal Ahmed Monir, also nephew of Feroz, attacked Motaleb and his men with sharp weapons when an altercation broke out between police and him.

Supporters of Motaleb allegedly attacked cops during the clash.

Law enforcers fired at least 7-8 rounds of rubber bullet to bring the situation under control.

