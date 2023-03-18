At least 300 people sued over attack on police in Patuakhali

Of them, Bauphal upazila unit AL general secretary and upazila parishad chairman Abdul Motaleb Hawlader was sent to Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital with serious injuries.

On the occasion of the Bangabandhu's birthday, local AL lawmaker ASM Feroz, Bauphal upazila unit AL general secretary and upazila parishad chairman Abdul Motaleb Hawlader and district unit AL joint general secretary and Bauphal municipal mayor Ziaul Hoque Jewel announced separate programmes.

Of them, Feroz and Motaleb called the programme at the same place and time.

Motaleb and his followers brought out a procession around 11:00am.

