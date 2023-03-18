At least 300 people sued over attack on police in Patuakhali

Of them, Bauphal upazila unit AL general secretary and upazila parishad chairman Abdul Motaleb Hawlader was sent to Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital with serious injuries.
On the occasion of the Bangabandhu's birthday, local AL lawmaker ASM Feroz, Bauphal upazila unit AL general secretary and upazila parishad chairman Abdul Motaleb Hawlader and district unit AL joint general secretary and Bauphal municipal mayor Ziaul Hoque Jewel announced separate programmes.
Of them, Feroz and Motaleb called the programme at the same place and time.
Motaleb and his followers brought out a procession around 11:00am.
Police obstructed the procession in front of upazila parishad gate when it was marching towards the party office.
Suddenly, several hundred supporters of Jubo League leader Faisal Ahmed Monir, also nephew of Feroz, attacked Motaleb and his men with sharp weapons when an altercation broke out between police and him.
Supporters of Motaleb allegedly attacked cops during the clash.
Law enforcers fired at least 7-8 rounds of rubber bullet to bring the situation under control.