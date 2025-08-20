BFIU chief faces BB probe over controversial viral videos

The Bangladesh Bank has launched an investigation against AFM Shahinul Islam, head of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), after his several controversial videos surfaced and went viral on social media.

The central bank's IT department is verifying the authenticity of the videos and an investigation report was to be submitted to the governor on Tuesday.

The video leak coincides with a separate controversy involving Shahinul, who is under fire for allegedly allowing businessman Khandaker Enayet Ullah to withdraw a big amount of money from his frozen bank accounts.

A video reportedly involving Shahinul Islam was circulated on social media, showing him allegedly sending explicit content to a woman. Shahinul, however, claims the clip was generated using artificial intelligence.

Later, the central bank launched an investigation into the matter.

In November last, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) requested the BFIU to freeze 50 bank accounts belonging to Enayet Ullah and his family, containing approximately Tk 1.20 billion.