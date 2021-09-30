Crime and Law

Trafficked to India 2 years ago, 12 teenage girls return home from jail

UNB
Benapole
Map of Benapole
Map of Benapole

Twelve Bangladeshi teenage girls, who were trafficked to India with fake job promises, returned home on Thursday evening after serving two years of jail term in India for illegal entry.

They were handed over to two NGOs namely, Justice and Care and Bangladesh Women Lawyers Association after their return through Benapole immigration check post.

Benapole immigration police officer-in-charge Ahsan Habib told UNB that the girls were illegally sent to Hyderabad of India by human traffickers two years ago.

They were promised of a good job and better future, he said.

But once they figured that they were manipulated, they tried escaping and were later caught by local police.

Later an Indian court sentenced them to two years in prison, said Ahsan.

On completion of their jail term, they were kept at a shelter called Prajwala.

Bangladesh government issued a special travel permit for their return home, the OC said.

