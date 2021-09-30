Trafficked to India 2 years ago, 12 teenage girls return home from jail

Benapole immigration police officer-in-charge Ahsan Habib told UNB that the girls were illegally sent to Hyderabad of India by human traffickers two years ago.
They were promised of a good job and better future, he said.
But once they figured that they were manipulated, they tried escaping and were later caught by local police.
Later an Indian court sentenced them to two years in prison, said Ahsan.
On completion of their jail term, they were kept at a shelter called Prajwala.
Bangladesh government issued a special travel permit for their return home, the OC said.