Transgender woman stabbed to death in Cumilla: Police

Police are investigating into the death of a transgender woman in Cumilla, reports UNB.
Munni, 35, was found on Wednesday with multiple stab wounds on her body, police said.
“After killing her, the murderers left the body beside the rail tracks at Murapara area of Cumilla Sadar upazila,” said Cumilla Kotwali Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Anwarul Haque.
“Munni was lying beside a rail tracks on the Dhaka-Chittagong route when officers arrived. She was from Noakhali’s Senbagh upazila,” the OC said.
Laksam Railway Police OC Nazim Uddin said, “The locals first reported about the body lying on the rail tracks. It was recovered from there and handed over to Cumilla Kotwali Model Police Station.”
OC Anwarul Haque said, “The motive for the stabbing is unknown. The body was sent to the morgue of Comilla Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.”
The post-mortem report can confirm the cause of Munni’s death, the OC added.