Transgender woman stabbed to death in Cumilla: Police

Police are investigating into the death of a transgender woman in Cumilla, reports UNB.

Munni, 35, was found on Wednesday with multiple stab wounds on her body, police said.

“After killing her, the murderers left the body beside the rail tracks at Murapara area of Cumilla Sadar upazila,” said Cumilla Kotwali Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Anwarul Haque.

“Munni was lying beside a rail tracks on the Dhaka-Chittagong route when officers arrived. She was from Noakhali’s Senbagh upazila,” the OC said.