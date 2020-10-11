Trial proceedings begin in arms case against Barkat, Rubel

Charges in arms cases have been drawn up against the expelled general secretary of Faridpur Awami League, Sajjad Hossain Barkat, and his brother, expelled president of Faridpur Press Club, Imtiaz Hasan Rubel. On Sunday, the trial proceedings in two arms cases began.

Court sources said that three accused, including the two brothers, were brought to the court premises under strict security. They were sent back to jail after the charges were formed in the afternoon.

Public prosecutor of the district and sessions judge court, Dulal Sarker, said that at around 11:00am they were brought to the court of Faridpur district and sessions judge Md Selim Miah for charges to be drawn up in two separate cases filed under the arms act. Sajjad Hossain Barkat and Imtiaz Hossain Rubel are accused in one of the arms cases, and Imtiaz Hossain Rubel and his associate Rezaul Karim Bipul in the other.