Two appeals to file cases against Barishal UNO, others

District lawyer association’s former general secretary Quayyum Khan Kaiser told Prothom Alo that UNO Munibur has been made prime accused in both the applications. Magistrate Masum Billah received both the allegations and kept it for order.
Court sources said five unnamed Ansar men deployed at the security of the UNO and 40-50 other unidentified persons have been made accused in the cases.
According to the cases, city corporation took decision two remove banners and festoons from different areas of the city to ensure cleanliness. In line with the decision, a team of cleaners led by city corporation’s administrative officer Swapan Kumar Das went to Upazila Parishad compound on 18 August night. Ansar members deployed at the security of the mayor at one point prevented the city corporation men and abused them physically. Mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah, along with senior officials, went to the spot and UNO and Ansar men shot at the mayor with the intention to kill, according to the charges. City corporation officials formed a human shield and saved the mayor. Some workers were shot at the incident.
Earlier on Thursday afternoon, UNO Munibur and SI Shahjalal Mallik filed two separate cases with Kotwali police station. A total of 21 arrested over the cases were produced before the court today and sought their bail. Magistrate Masum Billah rejected their bail plea and sent them to jail. The court also directed the concerned authorities to ensure their medical treatment.
Police and Awami League leaders-activists clashed on 18 August night over the incident of removing banners. The ruling party men allegedly attacked UNO’s residence at one point.
UNO Munibur Rahman said posters of state minister for water resources Col. Zaheed Farooque were hung up to commemorate the National Mourning Day at different places on the upazila parishad premises. Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) men came to tear down those at night.
The UNO asked them to tear down the posters on Thursday morning as people were sleeping then. But the BCL men abused him verbally and started picketing around his residence, he added.