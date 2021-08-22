Two appeals to file cases against Barishal UNO, others

District lawyer association’s former general secretary Quayyum Khan Kaiser told Prothom Alo that UNO Munibur has been made prime accused in both the applications. Magistrate Masum Billah received both the allegations and kept it for order.

Court sources said five unnamed Ansar men deployed at the security of the UNO and 40-50 other unidentified persons have been made accused in the cases.

According to the cases, city corporation took decision two remove banners and festoons from different areas of the city to ensure cleanliness. In line with the decision, a team of cleaners led by city corporation’s administrative officer Swapan Kumar Das went to Upazila Parishad compound on 18 August night. Ansar members deployed at the security of the mayor at one point prevented the city corporation men and abused them physically. Mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah, along with senior officials, went to the spot and UNO and Ansar men shot at the mayor with the intention to kill, according to the charges. City corporation officials formed a human shield and saved the mayor. Some workers were shot at the incident.