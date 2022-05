Two people were arrested over raping a female student of class III in Salikha upazila of Magura district, reports UNB.

The arrestees are - Imdadul Haque, neighbour of the rape survivor and Rezaul Munshi, a local resident.

Confirming the matter, officer-in-charge (OC) of Salikha police station, Tarakanath Biswash said the arrestees were produced before court on Saturday.

A case has been filed in this regard following a complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, said the OC.