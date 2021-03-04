Two including Rohingya woman detained while trying to obtain fake passport

A Rohingya woman and a passport broker have been caught by RAB while trying to obtain a fake passport in Narayanganj, reports UNB.

Md Sumon (32) and Nur Taj (18) were detained in front of the Narayanganj Regional Passport Office adjacent to Raghunathpur New Road in Fatullah.

A fake national identity card, birth registration, a passport application form and a mobile phone were seized.

Md Sumon has been living in Basudipara and Nur Taj under Gournadi police station of Barisal for a long time in Sabujbagh area of Dhaka.