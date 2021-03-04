Two including Rohingya woman detained while trying to obtain fake passport

A Rohingya woman and a passport broker have been caught by RAB while trying to obtain a fake passport in Narayanganj, reports UNB.
Md Sumon (32) and Nur Taj (18) were detained in front of the Narayanganj Regional Passport Office adjacent to Raghunathpur New Road in Fatullah.
A fake national identity card, birth registration, a passport application form and a mobile phone were seized.
Md Sumon has been living in Basudipara and Nur Taj under Gournadi police station of Barisal for a long time in Sabujbagh area of Dhaka.
RAB-11 additional superintendent of police Md Jasim Uddin Chowdhury said arrested Nur Taj came from Teknaf Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar and applied to the Narayanganj regional passport office to get a passport to go abroad with the help of passport broker Md Sumon.
Nur Taj said that she has no parents and has been with her foster mother Amena in the Rohingya camp in Teknaf. But a review of preliminary evidence seized from Nur Taj and a preliminary investigation revealed that her father's name was Sadiq, currently living in Australia.
Nur Taj has been living with her mother Sharmin and two brothers Anwar Hossain and Paresh Sadiq in a rented house in Mugda area of Dhaka for 4 years. Before that she used to live in Jalkuri area of Narayanganj.
Although she is a Rohingya, she identified herself as a Bangladeshi citizen and possessed a national identity card in her mother's name and a passport in the name of her brother Anwar Hossain. Besides, she came to make a passport in her own name in 2020 using her mother's national identity card.
On the basis of information, RAB conducted a raid and arrested Nur Taj and her accomplice Sumon.
RAB sources said that the arrested Md Sumon took large amounts of money from people by helping them to obtain fake passports, birth certificates and national identity cards under the guise of working in a travel agency in Motijheel area of Dhaka. Legal action is being taken against the two arrested.