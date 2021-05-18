Two killed in Dhaka ‘gunfight’

Two men were killed in what the members of detective branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) called a gunfight with them near Kuril Flyover of Khilkhet area in the capital early Tuesday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Enamul, 30, and Md Rasel, 28.

Tipped off, several teams of DB (Gulshan division) took position in different areas near Kuril Flyover.

When a DB team gave signal a CNG-run auto-rickshaw to stop it fled the place quickly ignoring the signal. Later another DB team put up a barricade on the Kuril flyover using a microbus to stop the auto-rickshaw, said deputy commissioner (DC) of Gulshan division Mashiur Rahman.