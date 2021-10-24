Two magistrates get another week to explain Pori Moni’s multiple remands

Two lower court magistrates who placed actress Pori Moni on police remand for the second and the third time in a narcotics case have got another week to explain their orders, reports UNB.

The HC bench of justices Mustafa Zaman Islam and KM Zahid Sarwar granted the time on Sunday responding to an appeal submitted by lawyer Abdul Alim Mia Jewel on behalf of the two magistrates.

Meanwhile, the Investigation officer in the case Kazi Golam Mostafa has already submitted his written explanation in this regard.



