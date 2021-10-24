Two magistrates get another week to explain Pori Moni’s multiple remands

On 29 September, the High Court asked for further explanation from two lower court judges by 24 October on why they remanded Pori Moni to police multiple times in the narcotics case.
The two metropolitan magistrates in question are Debabrata Biswas and Atiqul Islam.
Besides, the HC asked the investigating officer of the case to submit his explanation within the set date.
Pori Moni was arrested on 4 August following a raid by RAB on her Banani residence. A case was filed against her under the Narcotics Control Act the following day.
On 5 August, Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Mamunur Rashid remanded Pori Moni for four days.
On 10 August, Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Debabrata Biswas granted a second time remand of 2-days to Pori Moni.
On 19 August, for the third time Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Atiqul Islam granted another 1-day in remand for the actress.
Following the High Court's intervention, a Dhaka court finally granted bail to the actress on 1 September and she walked out of jail the following day.
On 29 August, one Ain-o-Salish Kendra lawyer filed a petition before the High Court seeking an order on the legality of taking Pori Moni in multiple remands in the case defying an earlier order of the Supreme Court.
On 2 September, the High Court asked the two lower court judges to explain why they had accepted the police request to remand the actress for multiple times in the narcotics case.
On 15 September, the High Court expressed dissatisfaction over the explanations submitted by the two judges and set 29 September for the next hearing.