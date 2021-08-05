Two members of organised gang arrested in Bashundhara

RAB offcials have confirmed the matter to the news agency.
A firearm, 6 rounds of ammunition, 13,300 pieces of yaba, an expensive Ferrari car, 2 laptops, several mobile phones, chequebooks of various banks and ATM cards, passports of different countries and Indian counterfeit currency (Rs 49,500) were seized from them.
The arrestees are members of an organised gang. There are about 10 to12 members in this group. They carry out their activities in different aristocratic areas of the capital, targeting youths from affluent backgrounds, especially in different areas including Gulshan, Baridhara, Banani, selling drugs in the name of party.
They even have “branches” in Dubai, Europe and America for the upper-class expatriates.
The group often blackmailed their clients by recording pictures and videos of their private moments without the subjects' consent.
RAB sources said the group has also invested in several fake local businesses in order to whitewash their money.
Arrested Sharful Hasan alias Mishu Hasan trades luxury cars in Bangladesh. He said during interrogation that he used to resort to irregularities and fraud while importing luxury cars. He himself used expensive cars.
Mishu owns five cars, including two modified Range Rovers, an Aqua, a Volkswagen and a Ferrari.
The RAB sources further said Mishu is a mastermind of tax evasion. Jisan, on the other hand, owns a cattle farm where the prohibited Brahma breed of cows was being reared.
Mishu had been arrested three times in different cases earlier. He is also accused in several other on-going cases. He reportedly has contact with many notorious criminal masterminds around the world.