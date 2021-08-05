Two members of organised gang arrested in Bashundhara

The arrestees are members of an organised gang. There are about 10 to12 members in this group. They carry out their activities in different aristocratic areas of the capital, targeting youths from affluent backgrounds, especially in different areas including Gulshan, Baridhara, Banani, selling drugs in the name of party.

They even have “branches” in Dubai, Europe and America for the upper-class expatriates.

The group often blackmailed their clients by recording pictures and videos of their private moments without the subjects' consent.