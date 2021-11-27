Two more suspects held

Rocky was arrested from Chondi Bazar area in Lalmonirhat district while Alam from Adarsha Sadar upazila in Cumilla, he said.
Earlier on Wednesday, RAB members arrested another accused Sumon in connection with the murder.
Sohel, Cumilla City Corporation (CCC) councillor of Ward-17, and one of his aides were shot dead while four others sustained injuries when gunmen opened fire at his office in the Pathuariapara area on 22 November.
Based on his younger brother Syed Rumon's complaint, as many as 21 people, some 10 of them unidentified, were booked by the Kotwali police.