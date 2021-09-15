Two sentenced to death for Barishal college student murder

Barisal public safety disturbance crime prevention tribunal judge TM Musa delivered the verdict.
The court also acquitted 10 others accused as their guilt was not proved.
However, victim’s father Farooq Hossain Serniabat said those who got acquittal were also involved in the murder. “Once I get the copy of the full verdict, I will appeal to the High Court.”
According to the case, Sohag Serniabat, son of Mohammad Hossain Serniabat of Uzirpur municipal area of Barisal, was stabbed to death on 4 September in 2014. Earlier, the accused vandalized the business establishment of Sohag for extortion of Tk 100,000.
Later, Khorshed Alam, uncle of the deceased, filed a case against 13 people with Wazirpur police station. Following investigation, police submitted a charge sheet on 22 November of the same year.