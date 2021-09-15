Crime and Law

Two sentenced to death for Barishal college student murder

Prothom Alo English Desk
Barishal
A Dhaka court sentenced a man to death for killing Sazia Afrin Eva in 2012.
A Dhaka court sentenced a man to death for killing Sazia Afrin Eva in 2012. File photo

A court in Barisal on Wednesday sentenced two people to death and four others to life imprisonment in a case filed over the murder of a college student, reports UNB.

Those who got death penalty are Ziaul Haque Lalon and Riyadh Sardar while the lifers are Mamun, Imran, Biplob and Wasim Sardar.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Barisal public safety disturbance crime prevention tribunal judge TM Musa delivered the verdict.

The court also acquitted 10 others accused as their guilt was not proved.

However, victim’s father Farooq Hossain Serniabat said those who got acquittal were also involved in the murder. “Once I get the copy of the full verdict, I will appeal to the High Court.”

Advertisement

According to the case, Sohag Serniabat, son of Mohammad Hossain Serniabat of Uzirpur municipal area of Barisal, was stabbed to death on 4 September in 2014. Earlier, the accused vandalized the business establishment of Sohag for extortion of Tk 100,000.

Later, Khorshed Alam, uncle of the deceased, filed a case against 13 people with Wazirpur police station. Following investigation, police submitted a charge sheet on 22 November of the same year.

Read more from Crime and Law
Advertisement