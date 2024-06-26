Concern grows over online drug sales

According to the DNC sources, the seizure of ice has been on the rise in the past couple of years with about 37 kg of ice being recovered in 2021, some 113 kg in 2022 and 187 kg in 2023.

On the other hand, the seizure of yaba has dropped with about 45.87 million pieces of yaba tablets being recovered in 2022 and about 43 million pieces in 2023. However, the recovery of heroin nearly doubled to 701 kg in 2023 from 338 kg in 2022.

Regarding this, Md Omar Faruk, professor of criminology and police science at Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University in Tangail, told Prothom Alo non-traditional drugs are spreading in the country in various ways.

He pointed out that the measures and strategies taken by the relevant law enforcement agencies to prevent this expansion are not correct.

Sources and routes of narcotics and names of people involved in drugs are not coming into the investigation either, he stated.