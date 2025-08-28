Girls’ body found in canal, investigation reveals ‘parents, brother-in-law’ killed her

The body of 14-year-old Urmi Islam was recovered from a canal, about a kilometre away from her home in Kumbhakhali village of the upazila on the morning of 23 August.

Later, her father, Nazrul Islam, filed a case with the police over the murder accusing unidentified persons.

Arif Muhammad Shakur said that the investigation uncovered the real motive behind the killing. Then, police arrested the victim’s father Nazrul Islam, mother Amena Begum, and brother-in-law Kamal Hossain late on Tuesday night.