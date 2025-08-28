Girls’ body found in canal, investigation reveals ‘parents, brother-in-law’ killed her
Police have arrested the parents and brother-in-law of a teenage girl in Bauphal upazila of Patuakhali, on charges of strangling her to death over a romantic relationship.
Senior assistant superintendent of police (Bauphal Circle), Arif Muhammad Shakur, shared the information during a press conference at Bauphal police station around 8:15 pm on Wednesday.
The body of 14-year-old Urmi Islam was recovered from a canal, about a kilometre away from her home in Kumbhakhali village of the upazila on the morning of 23 August.
Later, her father, Nazrul Islam, filed a case with the police over the murder accusing unidentified persons.
Arif Muhammad Shakur said that the investigation uncovered the real motive behind the killing. Then, police arrested the victim’s father Nazrul Islam, mother Amena Begum, and brother-in-law Kamal Hossain late on Tuesday night.
While in police custody, they confessed to killing the teenage girl. All three were produced before the court on Wednesday. There they gave confessional statements under Section 164, he added.
According to police, Urmi was in a relationship with a local young man. She had an argument with her family members over the matter around 1:30 am on 21 August. At one point, the enraged family members strangled her causing her to suffocate and die.
Afterwards, her parents and brother-in-law dumped the body in the canal. When multiple police units began investigating the case, the real facts came to light.