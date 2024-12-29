AL leader hacked to death in Jashore

An Awami League leader was hacked to death in Abhaynagar Upazila of Jashore on Saturday evening. Miscreants picked him up from a tea shop and later attacked him with sharp weapons behind the Income Tax Office in the Burirghat area of Noapara.

The victim, identified as Ziauddin Palash, 45, was a resident of Noapara village in the upazila. He was the general secretary of Ward no. 4 Awami League in Noapara pourasava and a former councillor of the ward.

Locals discovered him severely injured and took him to the Abhaynagar Upazila Health Complex at around 10:15 pm, where physicians declared him dead.