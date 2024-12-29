AL leader hacked to death in Jashore
An Awami League leader was hacked to death in Abhaynagar Upazila of Jashore on Saturday evening. Miscreants picked him up from a tea shop and later attacked him with sharp weapons behind the Income Tax Office in the Burirghat area of Noapara.
The victim, identified as Ziauddin Palash, 45, was a resident of Noapara village in the upazila. He was the general secretary of Ward no. 4 Awami League in Noapara pourasava and a former councillor of the ward.
Locals discovered him severely injured and took him to the Abhaynagar Upazila Health Complex at around 10:15 pm, where physicians declared him dead.
In connection with the incident, locals caught and beat up a man named Roich Sikder, 35, before handing him over to the police. He is now in critical condition and has been admitted to Khulna Medical College Hospital.
According to police and eyewitness accounts, the incident began around 7:30 pm on Saturday when Ziauddin was sitting at a tea shop near the Tetultala Mosque in Noapara village.
A group of 10 to 12 people, allegedly led by Roich Sikder, abducted him from the tea shop and took him to the banks of the Bhairab River behind the Income Tax Office. There, he was brutally attacked with sharp weapons and beaten with sticks before being left behind.
Shovon Biswas, a physician, of the emergency department at Abhaynagar Upazila Health Complex stated that Ziauddin was already dead when he arrived at the hospital. He sustained multiple stab wounds below both knees, blunt injuries on his wrists, and stick injuries on his back.
The injured suspect, Roich Sikder, is the son of Siddique Sardar of Noapara village. He is a leader of Ward no. 4 BNP in Noapara pourasava and a member of the convening committee of Noapara pourasava Jubo Dal.
After being beaten by locals, Roich was initially taken to the Abhaynagar Upazila Health Complex. As his condition worsened, he was transferred to Khulna Medical College Hospital.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Abhaynagar Police Station Emadul Karim confirmed the attack and stated that one suspect has been arrested while efforts are underway to apprehend the others involved. He added that the motive for the killing is still unclear and is under investigation.
The body of Ziauddin Palash has been recovered and sent to the morgue at the 250-bed Jashore General Hospital for autopsy. Legal action is being processed in connection with the incident.