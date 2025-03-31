Robbers, muggers getting bail after arrests

The law enforcement agencies also have started raids to detain people involved in mugging and robbery around the country. Many were arrested on different charges too. But the recent incidents of release on bail of those accused have made the law enforcement agencies worried.

According to the police, as many as 426 incidents of robbery took place between August last year and February this year, which was 182 in the same period previous year. That means those incidents have increased by 134 per cent in the country. In January and February alone, 146 incidents of robbery took place which was only 62 in the previous year.

In the last seven months, there were 1,038 incidents of dacoity, up from 735 in the same time previous year. The number was 422 in January and February this year. The number of such incidents was 235 in January and February last year.

In this context, the police headquarters have issued stern directives to prevent the incidents of robbery, dacoity and mugging. The field level officials have also been directed to find out if those accused are finding out any path to “manage” someone to secure their bail.

The officials have also been directed to find out whether the accused are being charged under relatively weaker sections.

Speaking about this, police headquarters’ DIG (operations) Md Rezaul Karim told Prothom Alo, “Tackling crimes like mugging and robbery was one of our biggest challenges after 5 August. Such criminals are being arrested by conducting joint operations to bring peace among the people.”