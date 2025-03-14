University teacher terrified as son of accused criminal turns up at his house

Having been hit hard on his hand and his phone being snatched away, the teacher was in a state of shock and alarm. He began shouting, telling the driver to stop the bus.

The bus stopped a short distance away and he rushed out of the bus to the spot where his phone had been snatched (at Shyamoli Square). He tried to find the youth who had snatched his phone.

He wandered around Shyamoli Square for half an hour. Not finding the snatchers, he returned home by rickshaw.

The teacher had SIMs of two operators in his snatched mobile phone. At home he used his wife's mobile phone to call both the operators and told them that his phone had been stolen and they should block the numbers.

After midnight he used his wife's phone to call his numbers, just to check if they had been blocked. The phone rang, but on one answered and that made him even more anxious.