2 killed, 15 hurt in clash among villagers in Kushtia

At least two people were killed and 15 others injured in a clash between two groups of villagers over a trifling matter at Doulatpur upazila in Kushtia on Wednesday, reports UNB.
The deceased were identified as Velosh Malitha, 40, and Bajlu Malitha, 42, residents of Hatkholapara village of the upazila.
According to the eye witnesses, two groups of locals locked into a clash as cattle of certain Farid Khasrur ate up some crops in the Malitha family’s field.
Confirming the murder, Mojibur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Daulatpur police station, said at one point of the clash Farid Khasrur and his associates attacked Malitha family with sharp weapons and opened fire on them.
Several people were injured in the clash. Four of them were admitted to the Kushtia general hospital in critical condition and the rest to Kushtia upazila health centre.
OC Mojibur Rahman said additional police have been deployed in the area to bring the situation under control.