University student gang-raped in Gopalganj, students block highway

Students alleged the student was gang-raped at around 9:30pm. Protesting the incident they demonstrated demand in front of Gopalganj sadar police station, voicing a three-point demand.
Several sources from the university said miscreants picked up two students in an auto-rickshaw near Nabinbagh helipad in Gopalganj sadar. Later, they tied the male student and raped the female student at an under construction building of Gopalganj Zilla School.
University proctor Rajiur Rahman filed a case with Gopalganj sadar police station, he told Prothom Alo.
Gopalganj police super Ayesha Siddiqa confirmed filing the case in connection with the rape.
She further said a long tailback of vehicles has been created on the roads. Police is working to bring the situation under control.
Progress has been made about identifying and arresting the accused. Police will inform media in detail very soon, she added.