Child rape increases by 31pc, 45,480 children face repression

A total of 818 incidents of child rape were reported in the national dailies between January and December in 2021, which were 31 per cent higher than that of 2020.

Majority of the child rape took place within the family arena by their acquaintances.

In 2021, sexual assaults and attempted rapes increased 588 and 154 times respectively compared to the previous year.

In the year, 426 per cent of children were victimised in early marriage.

Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF), a non-government and non-profit organisation, has come up with these findings on Tuesday in a virtual event titled 'Child Situation Report 2021'.

The foundation analysed the reports published in the eight newspapers over the year.