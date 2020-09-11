UNO attacked by a single assailant, say police

The attack on Dinjapur’s Ghoraghat upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Wahida Khanam and her father Omar Ali, was an act of anger and was carried out by only a single assailant, according to the police. A senior police official said they have managed to identify the assailant. He said they will shortly produce the attacker before the media at a press conference and give details of the motive behind the assault.
The police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and a few other agencies are investigating the incident. On Friday morning, the ninth day since the incident took place, an officer of the police force said that their investigations were almost complete. There was only a single assailant and he may have had an accomplice. They are looking for evidence of the accomplice’s involvement.
The police officer confirmed that the assailant was someone from the UNO office premises. He said that the hammer, ladder and stick used in the attack had all been seized
At 1:15am of 2 September, the UNO Wahida Rahman and her father Omar Ali has been attacked at her official residence. The detective branch (DB) police have used the CCTV footage to trace the assailant.
The Ghoraghat police first detained night guard of the UNO’s residence, Nazim Hasan, for questioning. So far, till Thursday, 30 persons have been interrogated. These include five Awami League and Jubo League men as well.
On Wednesday afternoon, construction worker Mottaleb Hossain (38) was taken in for interrogation. The police officer said he and some other construction workers would be interrogated further on Friday morning and then released. The construction workers include Humayun, Mottaleb, Lal Miah and Shaheen Hossain.
OC withdrawn
The Ghoraghat police station’s officer-in-charge (OC) Amirul Islam has been withdrawn. He is reportedly to be replaced by a police officer from the Rangpur sadar police station, Azimuddin. OC Amirul Islam had joined the Ghoraghat police station on 10 October 2017.