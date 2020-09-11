UNO attacked by a single assailant, say police

The police officer confirmed that the assailant was someone from the UNO office premises. He said that the hammer, ladder and stick used in the attack had all been seized.

At 1:15am of 2 September, the UNO Wahida Rahman and her father Omar Ali has been attacked at her official residence. The detective branch (DB) police have used the CCTV footage to trace the assailant.

The Ghoraghat police first detained night guard of the UNO’s residence, Nazim Hasan, for questioning. So far, till Thursday, 30 persons have been interrogated. These include five Awami League and Jubo League men as well.

On Wednesday afternoon, construction worker Mottaleb Hossain (38) was taken in for interrogation. The police officer said he and some other construction workers would be interrogated further on Friday morning and then released. The construction workers include Humayun, Mottaleb, Lal Miah and Shaheen Hossain.