Attack on UNO Wahida: Prime suspect held

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and police in a joint drive arrested the prime suspect of the attack on Ghoraghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Wahida Khanam from Kaliganj in Hili area of Dinajpur early Friday, reports news agency UNB.

The arrestee was identified as Asadul Haque, 35, son of a certain Amzad Hossain of Osmanpur in the upazila.

Tipped off, a team of policemen from Hakimpur, Birampur and Ghoraghat police stations, and RAB members conducted a joint drive in the area around 4:50am and arrested Asadul, said Wahid Ferdous, officer-in-charge of Hakimpur police station.