5 killed in gunfight in Ukhiya Rohingya camp

Five Rohingyas were killed early Friday in a gunfight between two criminal groups over establishing dominance in a Rohingya refugee camp in Ukhiya of Cox's Bazar, police said.

Four of the deceased were identified as Anwar Hossain, 24, Md Hamim, 16, Nojibullah, and Nur Amin, reports UNB.

The clash took place at Balukhali camp-8 around 6:00am on Friday.