9 suspects detained for snatching on train in Tongi

Police have so far detained nine suspects in connection with the attack on a train and snatching valuables from its passengers at Tongi Railway Station of Gazipur on Thursday night, UNB reports.

Ferdous Ahmed Biswas, officer-in-charge of Kamalapur Railway Police Station, confirmed the development on Friday morning, saying that police could round up nine people for attacking the train and taking away valuables from passengers after conducting drivers in and around the Tongi area over Thursday night.

The arrestees are- Mehedi Hasan Joy, 26, Md Rony, 35, Rabiul Hasan, 40, Md Swadin, 30, Md Saiful Islam Jakir, 25, Md Masud, 27, Md Nasir, 20, Md Nayon Hasan, 28, and Md Ashiq, 22. They are residents of different areas in Tongi.