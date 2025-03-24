Shakib Al Hasan’s assets to be seized, court orders

Md Shahibur Rahman, public relations officer of IFIC Bank, filed the case against Shakib and three others on 15 December 2024. On that day, the court ordered the issuance of summons for Shakib Al Hasan and three other accused to appear. On 19 January, the next date of hearing, Shakib Al Hasan Agro Limited’s director Imdadul Haque appeared in the court and pleaded for bail. Shakib and agro farm’s managing director Gazi Shahagir Hossain did not appear in the court.

The plaintiff pleaded for arrest warrants against Shakib Al Hasan and Gazi Shahagir. The court later ordered the issuance of arrest warrants against the two. The court was informed that Malaikar Begum, the other accused in the case, had died. The court directed the officer-in-charge (OC) of the concerned police station to submit a report regarding her death.

According to the case statement, Shakib Al Hasan is serving as the chairman of Shakib Al Hasan Agro Farm Limited. Seven years ago, in 2017, the company took a loan of Tk 15 million from the Banani branch of IFIC Bank. However, the company did not repay the loan within the stipulated time.

Later, a notice was issued by the bank to repay the loan. The Agro Farm Limited submitted two cheques of Tk 41.4 million to the bank on 4 September last year. However, the two cheques were bounced as Agro Farm Limited did not have sufficient money in its bank account.

Later, IFIC Bank sent a legal notice to Shakib Al Hasan Agro Farm Limited to pay the money. After that, the bank authorities filed a case against Shakib Al Hasan, the owner of Shakib Al Hasan Agro Farm Limited, and four others on 15 December.