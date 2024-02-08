Bangladesh becomes a transit for cocaine smuggling

An international drug smuggling ring has been using Bangladesh as the route for trafficking cocaine for more than a decade. Cocaine is being smuggled to India, Europe and North American countries through Bangladesh. The officials of the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) have discerned this after analysing the figures of cocaine seized in the last 10 years.

Around 41 kg of cocaine has been recovered in the country from 2014 to 2024. The highest consignment of 13 kg of cocaine was recovered in 2023 and some eight and a half kilograms of cocaine were retrieved from a single consignment on 26 January. Some eight people, including citizens of Malawi, Cameroon, Nigeria and Bangladesh, were arrested in connection with the incident. The leader of this ring is a Nigerian. He is yet to be arrested.

DNC officials say recovery of cocaine indicates that consignments of cocaine are coming into the country. However, due to lack of specific information, they are not being able to nab every consignment. There is no demand for cocaine in Bangladesh. None of the patients in the rehabilitation centres have cocaine addiction. The types of drug addicts in the country can be determined from the history of these patients. So it can be said that Bangladesh is being used as an informal route for cocaine smuggling.