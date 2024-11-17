Hills destroyed in Chittagong for land business

The nearly 40 feet high Ruposhi Hill in the western Khulshi area of Chattogram city has been cut along its ridges and foothills and at least eight plots have been developed there.

The plots have been divided by constructing pillars of steel rods and cement, with brick walls that are 3-4 feet high.

From the top of the hill, one can see vegetable fields, while the middle of the hill has been cut flat.

Ruposhi Hill is located in the Boroibagan and Kathalbagan areas of western Khulshi. In the Boroibagan area, temporary structures have been erected at various spots along the hill’s ridges and foothills, where owners or their people reside. One of them said that plots are being created here and sold, with ownership constantly changing.