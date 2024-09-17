RAB arrests Mizan accused of opening fire on protesting students
Mohammad Mizan, who opened fire on the protesting students and the people in Chattogram during the movement against discrimination which ousted the Awami League government, has been arrested.
He was arrested from the Brahmanpara area under Bayazid Bostami police station in the city on Monday night.
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) – 7 assistant director Sharif Ul Alam told Prothom Alo that acting on a tip-off they arrested the accused. The RAB recovered 1,200 pieces of yaba tablets and a knife from him.
The RAB official further said Mizan opened fire on unarmed protesting students and people in the Baddarhat kitchen market area of the city on 17 and 18 July. A photo of him carrying arms went viral on social media.
Mizan was already accused in seven cases registered on charges of killing, carrying illegal arms and drug peddling. He is known as the leader of a teen gang.
Earlier on 17 and 18 July, leaders and activists of Awami League and its associate bodies, led by local councillor Esrarul Haque, took position in the Baddarhat area of the city. A photo of Chandgaon Swechchhasebak League former president Mohiuddin Farhad and Jubo League activist Jalal alias ‘Drill Jalal’ carrying arms at the time went viral on social media.
Following the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August, a case was filed under the Special Power Act. Mizan, Farhad and others carrying arms on 17 and 18 July were arrested under this case.