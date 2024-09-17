RAB arrests Mizan accused of opening fire on protesting students

Mohammad Mizan, who opened fire on the protesting students and the people in Chattogram during the movement against discrimination which ousted the Awami League government, has been arrested.

He was arrested from the Brahmanpara area under Bayazid Bostami police station in the city on Monday night.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) – 7 assistant director Sharif Ul Alam told Prothom Alo that acting on a tip-off they arrested the accused. The RAB recovered 1,200 pieces of yaba tablets and a knife from him.

The RAB official further said Mizan opened fire on unarmed protesting students and people in the Baddarhat kitchen market area of the city on 17 and 18 July. A photo of him carrying arms went viral on social media.