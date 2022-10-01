AL leader arrested for killing newborn he fathered in Sylhet

Police on Friday arrested a local leader of ruling Awami League (AL) for strangling to death a newborn he fathered with a widow in Mujibnagar village in Sylhet’s Jaintiapur upazila, reports news agency UNB.

The arrestee has been identified as Fakhrul Islam, member of no. 1 Nijpat Union Parishad and vice president of no. 2 ward unit of AL.