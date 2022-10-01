AL leader arrested for killing newborn he fathered in Sylhet

According to police, Fakhrul developed an illicit relationship with Sharufa Begum, a widow for 10 years, after her husband’s death. Fakhrul was assisted by two people, namely Suhel Ahmad and Jamir Uddin, in this crime. Sharufa gave birth to the baby boy on Friday.
Upon hearing about the birth of the child, Fakhrul strangulated the newborn to death and buried it based on the counsel of Suhel and Jamir. The widow informed the locals about the matter, who then called up the police for taking action against the perpetrator of the crime.
“We’ve recovered the body of the newborn and sent it to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital for DNA test. Also, we’ve arrested Fakhrul and looking for the other two accused,” said Golam Dastgir Ahmad, officer in-charge of Jaintiapur Model police station.
The OC further said the victim has filed a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act for infant killing with the police station.