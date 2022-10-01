Crime

AL leader arrested for killing newborn he fathered in Sylhet

Prothom Alo English Desk
Map of Sylhet district
Map of Sylhet districtProthom Alo illustration

Police on Friday arrested a local leader of ruling Awami League (AL) for strangling to death a newborn he fathered with a widow in Mujibnagar village in Sylhet’s Jaintiapur upazila, reports news agency UNB.

The arrestee has been identified as Fakhrul Islam, member of no. 1 Nijpat Union Parishad and vice president of no. 2 ward unit of AL.

According to police, Fakhrul developed an illicit relationship with Sharufa Begum, a widow for 10 years, after her husband’s death. Fakhrul was assisted by two people, namely Suhel Ahmad and Jamir Uddin, in this crime. Sharufa gave birth to the baby boy on Friday.

Upon hearing about the birth of the child, Fakhrul strangulated the newborn to death and buried it based on the counsel of Suhel and Jamir. The widow informed the locals about the matter, who then called up the police for taking action against the perpetrator of the crime.

“We’ve recovered the body of the newborn and sent it to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital for DNA test. Also, we’ve arrested Fakhrul and looking for the other two accused,” said Golam Dastgir Ahmad, officer in-charge of Jaintiapur Model police station.

The OC further said the victim has filed a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act for infant killing with the police station.

Read more from Crime
Post Comment