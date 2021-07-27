'VC draws house rent allowance despite staying in bungalow'

A team of UGC budget inspection also raised objection over the use of a car bought in 2012. The car is kept in the university's guest house in Dhaka.

There is an allegation that the family members of VC use the car.

UGC has given instructions to take the car to the university campus from Dhaka.

The instructions were given on 18 July in a letter signed by UGC secretary (additional in-charge) Ferdous Zaman.

According to the letter, a team of UGC detected these irregularities by examining the main budget of the financial year of 2020-21.

Directives were also given to inform UGC by 20 June after taking necessary measures. But nothing has been informed yet. Requests are made once again to take measures about these matters.

People concerned said taking house allowance despite staying at bungalow and using car by family members are not only irregularities but also unethical.

This incident has tainted the image of the university.