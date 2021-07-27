'VC draws house rent allowance despite staying in bungalow'

Around Tk 10 million has been spent to build the bungalow for VC. But it is unethical that VC will not stay there. House rent allowance has to be returned
The university regulator said the VC has to return the entire money.
When asked, VC Md Didar-Ul-Alam said, "I will not keep the rented house in Dhaka, and will not stay in the bungalow. I will stay in the guest house of the university."
"Former VCs also used two cars. But objections were not raised at that time. Objections are being raised now as some people at the university are conspiring against me," he told Prothom Alo.
A team of UGC budget inspection also raised objection over the use of a car bought in 2012. The car is kept in the university's guest house in Dhaka.
There is an allegation that the family members of VC use the car.
UGC has given instructions to take the car to the university campus from Dhaka.
The instructions were given on 18 July in a letter signed by UGC secretary (additional in-charge) Ferdous Zaman.
According to the letter, a team of UGC detected these irregularities by examining the main budget of the financial year of 2020-21.
Directives were also given to inform UGC by 20 June after taking necessary measures. But nothing has been informed yet. Requests are made once again to take measures about these matters.
People concerned said taking house allowance despite staying at bungalow and using car by family members are not only irregularities but also unethical.
This incident has tainted the image of the university.
Current VC Md Didar-Ul-Alam took charge in June of 2019. Earlier, he was a professor at Dhaka University.
Allegations have been raised that although the family members of VC use this car, the driver's salary is given from the university. Relatives of former VC also used this car.
UGC said this is out of the rules. The car should certainly be taken back to the university campus.
Noakhali Science and Technology University is eight kilometers away from Maijdee of Noakhali district town.
There is a bungalow named 'Airmark' as the residence of VC. The bungalow is alloted for the VC, but VC's family members live in a rented house in Dhaka.
After taking charge, the current VC stayed in the guest of university campus. Later he started living in the bungalow from March 2020. He stayed there till December. While staying in the bungalow, he took Tk 60,000 as house rent allowance. As UGC raised objections, he started staying in the guest house leaving the bungalow. Afterwards, he started staying both in the guest house and bungalow.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, university treasurer professor Faruk Hossain said the issue of VC's house rent allowance was discussed at a meeting on 11 June. The VC, however, did not say anything in detail about the matter.
He also said wife of former VC would use the car. The car is now in Dhaka.
Professor Faruk Hossain also said former VCs would show bungalow as the guest house in a bid to take house rent allowance. The practice still continues. It needs Tk 100 to stay in the guest house and Tk 200 for the bungalow.
University sources said the current VC has taken charge for two years. With Tk 60,000 as monthly house allowance, the total amount stands at Tk 1.4 million.
UGC sources said the bungalow for VC is modern. It has 18 rooms and has been built on at least 10 acres of land.
But the VC informed UGC that he was not staying there. He is staying at the guest house.
UGC secretary Ferdous Zaman said around Tk 10 million has been spent to build the bungalow for VC.
But it is unethical that VC will not stay there, Zaman said adding house rent allowance has to be returned.
*This report, originally published in Prothom Alo print edition, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam.