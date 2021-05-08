University VCs become ‘reckless’ as no punishment for their irregularities

Around six and a half months ago the University Grants Commission (UGC), in an investigation report submitted to education ministry, said the Rajshahi University vice-chancellor Abdus Sobhan and his administration relaxed the qualifications for recruitment of teachers with an ulterior motive. Through this the VC recruited his daughter, her husband and 32 others as teachers, discarding more qualified candidates.

According to the previous recruitment notice, the candidates did not even have minimum qualifications for applying. That’s why the UGC investigation committee proposed to cancel the appointments and take action against the VC. But neither the appointments were cancelled nor any action taken against Abdus Sobhan, who left the campus completing his tenure as VC last week.

The ministry only served a show-cause notice to the VC around five months ago. Since then, no steps were taken. Amid this, the RU vice-chancellor set another example of corruption on his last day at office by giving ad-hoc appointment to 141 persons including 43 cadres of Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of ruling Bangladesh Awami League.