Department of Narcotics Control to get firearms and dog squad
Until now, the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) required the assistance of law enforcement agencies to conduct raids against drug traffickers, as its officials were unarmed. There have even been instances where DNC officials were physically assaulted during operations. However, these limitations are set to end. Along with firearms, the DNC is being equipped with trained personnel, an armory and dog squad.
The department is also gaining the authority to interrogate drug smugglers and other individuals involved in narcotics-related crimes, as well as play a significant role in the judicial process. As members of a specialised agency, DNC officials and employees will now wear designated uniforms and conduct recovery operations using firearms and dog squads. Furthermore, the agency will be empowered to form anti-narcotics crime tribunals for the speedy trial of such cases.
These powers and facilities have been granted to the DNC under the Narcotics Control (Amendment) Act 2026, recently passed in the Jatiya Sangsad (National Parliament). The amended law was published as a gazette notification on 16 July. While the revised legislation expands opportunities for the treatment and rehabilitation of drug addicts, it also incorporates multiple provisions for specialized search operations, technology-based surveillance and tackling new types of drugs.
Md. Hasan Maruf, Director General of the Department of Narcotics Control, believes the amendment will bring new momentum to narcotics control efforts. He noted that the use of dog squads for drug detection, the establishment of evidence storage rooms, also known as malkhanas in DNC offices to store recovered evidence and the formation of tribunals for drug trials will significantly streamline overall operations.
Key provisions of the amended law
The amended law states that the DNC will be regarded as a specialised agency comprising uniformed and armed personnel. Authorized officials will carry, use and store firearms and ammunition in accordance with government-prescribed methods. Private armories will be constructed in all office buildings, including the DNC headquarters, with adequate security measures and personnel trained through proper procedures.
Lock-ups will be established in all offices under the department, where arrested individuals can be detained in accordance with the Code of Criminal Procedure before being produced in court. Separate arrangements will be made for men and women in the lock-ups, while necessary measures for children will follow the Children Act.
To ensure the trial of drug cases, manage litigation, assist and coordinate with public prosecutors, and supply necessary information and documents to the court, the department will establish a prosecution branch in every district court building.
Additionally, a special cell will be set up in every police station to facilitate the filing of drug-related cases in the shortest possible time.
Death penalty use of cyberspace in drug trade
Under the new law, conducting or attempting to conduct illegal activities such as buying, selling, supplying or advertising narcotics through websites, social media, digital devices, mobile applications, online platforms, electronic communication systems or any other digital medium will be considered a criminal offense.
Anyone convicted of such an offence may face varying terms of imprisonment or a maximum penalty of death, along with a fine of up to Tk 2 million (20 lakh). Furthermore, if drug-related crimes are committed internationally or through an organided criminal syndicate, the individual involved may face any term of imprisonment, a fine of up to Tk 5 million (50 lakh) or both.
Formation of tribunals
The government will establish one or more anti-narcotics crime tribunals for each district or metropolitan area to take cognizance of and try offences punishable by five or more years of imprisonment, life imprisonment or death. An Additional District and Sessions Judge will serve as the judge of these tribunals. Once such a tribunal is established in a specific area, the jurisdiction of existing courts over these offences will be dissolved and all pending cases will be transferred to the new tribunal.
Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md. Abdul Kaiyum believes the amendment has modernised and strengthened the narcotics control department. He claimed that those involved in the drug trade often become terrorists and extortionists. Previously, DNC members frequently faced attacks while conducting raids. Now, they can operate as an organised force with firearms against these 'narcotics criminals.' The dog squads will also assist them in detection. If these operations are carried out successfully and trials are held in specialised tribunals, drug-related crimes will come under control, he added.