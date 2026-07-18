Department of Narcotics Control to get firearms and dog squad

Until now, the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) required the assistance of law enforcement agencies to conduct raids against drug traffickers, as its officials were unarmed. There have even been instances where DNC officials were physically assaulted during operations. However, these limitations are set to end. Along with firearms, the DNC is being equipped with trained personnel, an armory and dog squad.

The department is also gaining the authority to interrogate drug smugglers and other individuals involved in narcotics-related crimes, as well as play a significant role in the judicial process. As members of a specialised agency, DNC officials and employees will now wear designated uniforms and conduct recovery operations using firearms and dog squads. Furthermore, the agency will be empowered to form anti-narcotics crime tribunals for the speedy trial of such cases.