Raids to intensify during Ramadan, ‘Devil Hunt’ name to be changed

Professional and seasonal criminals are becoming active around the month of Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr. Activities of fake currency gangs, robbers, thieves and other criminals have already been seen.

To tackle the situation, the law enforcement agencies have decided to strengthen drives in Ramadan.

However, several sources from the Home Ministry said the name of “Operation Devil Hunt” would no longer be used.

Intelligence reports have also mentioned fear of a spike in some specific crimes during the month of Ramadan.

The government has also asked the law enforcement agencies to increase surveillance. In line with that, the law enforcers have strengthened the surveillance across the country.

A core committee meeting was held on Sunday in the meeting room of the Home Ministry at the Secretariat regarding the law and order situation. It was decided that the ongoing special operation to improve the law and order situation will be further strengthened during the month of Ramadan.

The law enforcement agencies will give utmost importance to preventing robberies and extortion on the highways and stopping robberies during deposits and withdrawals of large sums of money from banks.