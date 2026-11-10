Police vehicle torched, clashes in Gopalganj
Clashes and chases took place between police and leaders and activists of the banned Chhatra League in Tungipara, Gopalganj. During the clashes, a police vehicle was set on fire and several shops were vandalised. Several people, including police personnel, were injured.
Meanwhile, leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations blocked roads at different locations in Kashiani upazila by setting fires. Roads were also blocked near the western side of Launchghat Bridge, at Sonakur and at the LGED intersection in Gopalganj town.
The incidents took place at various locations in Tungipara, Kashiani and Sadar upazilas from Tuesday morning.
According to police and local sources, leaders and activists of the banned Chhatra League blocked a road by setting fire at Gawhardanga Chowrangi intersection in Tungipara at around 9:30am. They were later joined by leaders and activists of the Awami League, whose activities are banned, and its affiliate banned organisation Jubo League.
They brought out a procession from Chowrangi, passing through Patgati Bus Stand, and proceeded to Patgati Bazar. There, they vandalised several festoons and banners placed outside the Jubo Dal office. After returning to Patgati Bus Stand in a procession, they were stopped by police, triggering chases and clashes between the two sides.
According to eyewitnesses, during the clashes, protesters set fire to a police vehicle on the road beside Gimadanga Tungipara High School. Several shops were also vandalised.
Vehicular movement on the Gopalganj-Pirojpur road remained suspended for nearly two hours. At least 10 people, including police personnel, were injured in the clashes. They received treatment at Tungipara Upazila Health Complex and locally.
Tungipara police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ayub Ali told Prothom Alo that clashes broke out between the two sides when police tried to stop the banned Chhatra League's strike. Several police personnel were injured in attacks by Chhatra League activists. They vandalised a police vehicle and set it on fire.
He said the situation was now calm and traffic had returned to normal. Additional police personnel had been deployed at the scene.
Meanwhile, around 1pm, leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations blocked roads by setting fires near the western side of Launchghat Bridge, at Sonakur and at the LGED intersection in Gopalganj town.
At the time, protesters were seen facing members of law enforcement agencies on opposite sides of Launchghat Bridge. All vehicular movement along the roads came to a halt. The situation returned to normal after the protesters withdrew their blockade.
Earlier, around 7am, a blockade was imposed near the toll plaza of the Kalna Madhumati Bridge in Kashiani upazila. At the same time, Chhatra League activists staged protests by setting fires on the Dhaka-Khulna highway between Pona and Majhra in the upazila.
There were allegations that several vehicles were vandalised during the protests. Police arrived at the scene after receiving information, prompting the protesters to disperse. Traffic subsequently returned to normal.
Earlier, on Monday night, roads were blocked on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in Gopalpur area of Orakandi union in Kashiani. Protests were also staged by setting fires at Maheshpur Railway Station.
Cocktail explosions were reported at several locations in Gopalganj town, including the main gate of the District School, the wall of Government Women's College, the wall of the passport office and the gate of Government Technical School and College.
In addition, the Dhaka-Khulna highway was blocked in Bedgram area of Sadar upazila, while torch processions and cocktail explosions were reported in Kotalipara.
Gopalganj Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Habibullah told Prothom Alo that police had arrested eight people in connection with the acts of sabotage on Monday night. Seven motorcycles and 15 unexploded crude bombs had also been seized.
He claimed that although a few isolated incidents occurred on Tuesday, the law and order situation across the district remained normal.