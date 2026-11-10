Police vehicle torched, clashes in Gopalganj

Clashes and chases took place between police and leaders and activists of the banned Chhatra League in Tungipara, Gopalganj. During the clashes, a police vehicle was set on fire and several shops were vandalised. Several people, including police personnel, were injured.

Meanwhile, leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations blocked roads at different locations in Kashiani upazila by setting fires. Roads were also blocked near the western side of Launchghat Bridge, at Sonakur and at the LGED intersection in Gopalganj town.

The incidents took place at various locations in Tungipara, Kashiani and Sadar upazilas from Tuesday morning.

According to police and local sources, leaders and activists of the banned Chhatra League blocked a road by setting fire at Gawhardanga Chowrangi intersection in Tungipara at around 9:30am. They were later joined by leaders and activists of the Awami League, whose activities are banned, and its affiliate banned organisation Jubo League.