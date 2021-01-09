Victim buried in Kushtia, locals demand punishment of offenders

The O-level student reportedly killed after rape in the capital's Kalabagan area has been buried in Kushtia.

The 17-year-old girl was buried at her village home in Sadar upazila of Kushtia around 7:30am on Saturday.

After the burial, the locals organised demonstrations and a human chain demanding the punishment of the guilty persons.

Over one hundred people joined the human chain. The speakers said the perpetrators have to be punished soon so that such an incident does not occur again.

Earlier, the body of the victim reached her village from Dhaka on Friday night.