Victim buried in Kushtia, locals demand punishment of offenders

The O-level student reportedly killed after rape in the capital's Kalabagan area has been buried in Kushtia.
The 17-year-old girl was buried at her village home in Sadar upazila of Kushtia around 7:30am on Saturday.
After the burial, the locals organised demonstrations and a human chain demanding the punishment of the guilty persons.
Over one hundred people joined the human chain. The speakers said the perpetrators have to be punished soon so that such an incident does not occur again.
Earlier, the body of the victim reached her village from Dhaka on Friday night.
The victim's mother said she rushed to the hospital from her workplace soon after receiving a phone call.
She alleged the hospital authorities and the police did not allow her to see her daughter for one and half hours.
"I never saw Tanveer Ifthekhar Dihan who has been made accused in the incident of death after rape of the girl. My daughter also did not tell me anything," the victim's mother added.
She alleged he (Tanveer) can never be a friend of her daughter. May be she was tricked into going to the house Facebook interactions. She has been killed in a planned way, the victim's mother alleged.
Police and the hospital authorities have harassed them for the age of their daughter. They said their daughter was born in 2003. According to the passport and birth certificate, the girl's age is 17 years. Her age has been mentioned as 19 to make the case weaker.The victim's parents
The victim's father said he told police to make Tanveer and his three friends accused in the case. But police made one accused saying that the case will be weaker, he alleged. The girl's father also said he cannot understand why the police did so.
He said he had received a call from his daughter at around 12:19pm, but he could not receive it as he was busy.
The victim's father said his wife informed him at around 1:30pm that their daughter died and was lying in the hospital.
The victim's parents alleged police and the hospital authorities have harassed them for the age of their daughter. They said their daughter was born in 2003. According to the passport and birth certificate, the girl's age is 17 years. Her age has been mentioned as 19 to make the case weaker.