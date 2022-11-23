HC revokes bail of militant arrested from Mymensingh

The High Court on Tuesday revoked the bail order of a member of the banned militant outfit Ansar al-Islam who was arrested from Mymensingh, UNB reports.

The accused Shoaib Ahmed was arrested from Mymensingh last year.

The HC bench of justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah and justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman passed the order following a note to appeal against the bail order.