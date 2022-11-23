Crime

HC revokes bail of militant arrested from Mymensingh

The High Court on Tuesday revoked the bail order of a member of the banned militant outfit Ansar al-Islam who was arrested from Mymensingh, UNB reports.

The accused Shoaib Ahmed was arrested from Mymensingh last year.

The HC bench of justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah and justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman passed the order following a note to appeal against the bail order.

On Sunday, the court granted militant Shoaib bail in a case filed under the anti-terrorism act. Later, a notice was served to appeal against this bail.

On 28 August last year, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Shoaib and Hujaifa Ahmed conducting a drive at Shoaib’s house in Mymensingh in connection with the case filed at Kotwali police station.

During interrogation, the arrestees confessed that they used to recruit members and raised funds to form an organisation inspired by the ideology of Ansar al-Islam, which they would name ‘Mujahid Al Hind Bangladesh.’

