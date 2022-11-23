HC revokes bail of militant arrested from Mymensingh

On Sunday, the court granted militant Shoaib bail in a case filed under the anti-terrorism act. Later, a notice was served to appeal against this bail.
On 28 August last year, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Shoaib and Hujaifa Ahmed conducting a drive at Shoaib’s house in Mymensingh in connection with the case filed at Kotwali police station.
During interrogation, the arrestees confessed that they used to recruit members and raised funds to form an organisation inspired by the ideology of Ansar al-Islam, which they would name ‘Mujahid Al Hind Bangladesh.’