Cases of robberies, street mugging increase by 39pc

Cases of theft, robbery, snatching and abduction increased in 2025. Crime analysts state that an increase in the number of cases indicates a rise in crime itself.

Such offences have a greater impact on the daily lives and mobility of ordinary citizens and create a sense of insecurity. Other types of crime also contribute to this effect.

An example of how crime can affect an individual’s life is that of Kazi Mohammad A Hadid, a private-sector employee.

After completing his office work, he often transports passengers on his motorcycle as part of ride-sharing services. On the night of 24 January last year, he fell victim to snatchers in Banani, in the capital.