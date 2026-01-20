Cases of robberies, street mugging increase by 39pc
Cases of theft, robbery, snatching and abduction increased in 2025. Crime analysts state that an increase in the number of cases indicates a rise in crime itself.
Such offences have a greater impact on the daily lives and mobility of ordinary citizens and create a sense of insecurity. Other types of crime also contribute to this effect.
An example of how crime can affect an individual’s life is that of Kazi Mohammad A Hadid, a private-sector employee.
After completing his office work, he often transports passengers on his motorcycle as part of ride-sharing services. On the night of 24 January last year, he fell victim to snatchers in Banani, in the capital.
According to the case statement (FIR), after dropping off a passenger, Kazi Mohammad A Hadid went to a spot near Banani Field to urinate, where four individuals surrounded him and threatening him with a knife, snatched his mobile phone and wallet. He was also physically assaulted during the incident.
Speaking to Prothom Alo by telephone yesterday, Monday, A Hadid said that as the snatchers were fleeing, he raised an alarm and, with the help of members of the public, managed to apprehend two of them.
A Hadid explained that as a result of a single snatching incident, he lost money, was injured, lost his job, faced severe harassment in retrieving his motorcycle documents, had to spend money to recover his mobile phone, and remains unemployed.
During this time, he sustained an injury to one of his hands. His mobile phone was recovered, but two of the assailants escaped with his wallet.
A Hadid said that due to the injury to his hand, he was unable to go to work for about a month. As his office could not suspend a construction project because of him, a new employee was recruited.
His mobile phone remained seized by the court, and he had to spend Tk 4,500 on legal fees to have it released. He has still not been able to retrieve his motorcycle documents and driving licence and is facing complications related to fingerprint verification.
Data published on the Bangladesh Police website show that in 2025, 1935 cases of snatching were filed nationwide, representing an increase of 37 per cent compared with the previous year.
Robbery cases filed were 702, an increase of 43 per cent. Theft cases increased by 12 per cent to 9672, while abduction cases rose by 71 per cent to 1101.
In total, 13,410 cases were filed across these four categories of crime, an increase of 16.48 per cent compared with the previous year. Cases of robbery and snatching alone increased by 39 per cent. However, in many instances of theft, snatching or robbery, victims are reluctant to pursue legal action due to hassles and complications. This tendency existed in the past and continues today.
However, in many instances of theft, snatching or banditry, victims are reluctant to pursue legal action due to hassles and complications. This tendency existed in the past and continues today.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, AHM Shahadat Hossain, spokesperson of Police Headquarters and Assistant Inspector General (AIG–Media), said that for the past 15 to 20 years, the overall crime pattern in the country has remained largely similar.
Although cases of theft, snatching, robbery or abduction have increased compared with last year, this does not mean that all other crimes have increased overall.
One major reason for the rise in cases is that filing a case has now become easier and people can more readily go to police stations to lodge complaints. In addition, new cases have been filed concerning incidents that occurred earlier.
Shahadat Hossain added that the total number of cases nationwide has decreased compared with the past and even murder cases have declined. This indicates that the overall crime situation in the country remains more or less unchanged.
However, data from the police website indicate that in 2025, the total number of cases across various types of crime increased by 9,732, bringing the total number of cases to 181,737.
From 2022 to 2025, the trend in theft-related cases remained broadly stable. However, cases of snatching, robbery and abduction increased at an alarming rate.
A sense of insecurity has also developed among citizens. Shahadat Hossain, a resident of Mirpur in the capital, regularly travels to his village home in Barishal.
He told Prothom Alo that he is now afraid to leave home in the early morning to go to the bus terminal.
Similarly, when returning to Dhaka on night buses and getting off in the early morning, he fears falling victim to snatchers on his way home.
A public opinion survey conducted last month by Keymakers Consulting Limited at the initiative of Prothom Alo found that 60 per cent of respondents believe the government has failed to manage the law and order situation.
39 per cent believe the government has been successful, while 1 per cent were uncertain.
A new law and order concern has emerged in the form of mob violence. According to ASK, at least 197 people were killed in mob violence in 2025. In 2024, at least 128 people lost their lives as victims of mob violence.
Murder cases increased, but…
According to police data, 3,786 murder cases were recorded nationwide in 2025, which is 354 more than in the previous year.
While presenting these figures, the police noted that some of the cases relate to incidents that occurred earlier.
It is noteworthy that several cases were filed later in connection with the killings that took place during the July mass uprising of 2024.
Nevertheless, a number of alarming murder incidents have occurred. In December last year, Shaheed Sharif Osman Hadi, the convener of Inquilab Moncho, was killed.
Police have stated that the principal accused in the Hadi murder case, Faisal Karim, has fled to India. However, many of his associates have been arrested.
Various types of criminals are active in society. Among them, habitual offenders commit more crimes when they find more opportunities. They select their targets by exploiting favourable situations.Rezaual Karim Sohag, assistant professor in the Department of Criminology at the University of Dhaka
Since the announcement of the schedule for the national parliamentary election on 11 December, at least 15 incidents of political killings have taken place.
According to data compiled by Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), from January to November of the previous year, 98 people were killed in political violence.
Among other widely discussed incidents outside “political killings” is the murder of a mother and daughter in Mohammadpur, Dhaka.
On 8 December, Laila Afroz, 48 and her daughter Nafisa Nawal Binte Aziz, 15 were killed in Mohammadpur.
In connection with this incident, a female domestic worker, Ayesha, and her husband, Rabbi, were arrested. Police say that the woman killed the mother and daughter after they witnessed a theft.
Cases of abduction have also increased. According to police figures, abduction cases rose by 71 per cent in 2025, with 1101 cases filed.
Police officers and crime analysts believe that incidents involving abducting or detaining people to extract money have increased in recent times. Abduction incidents have also been particularly frequent in Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar.
‘Criminals are getting more opportunities’
Following the July mass uprising, police operations across the country were suspended for three days. Thereafter, police activity and operations gradually increased.
However, various incidents have shown that the police have not been playing a strong role in suppressing crime and disorder. Many believe that the morale and operational effectiveness of the police have not yet returned to normal.
There have also been numerous attacks on police personnel. Yesterday, Monday, a RAB member was killed during an operation in Chattogram. In 2025, 601 cases were filed in connection with attacks on police.
Speaking to Prothom Alo about the law and order situation, Rezaual Karim Sohag, assistant professor in the Department of Criminology at the University of Dhaka, said that various types of criminals are active in society.
Among them, habitual offenders commit more crimes when they find more opportunities. They select their targets by exploiting favourable situations.
He said that the country’s law and order situation is currently fragile and that law-enforcement agencies are not functioning properly.
As a result, criminals are gaining more opportunities, which is why crime is increasing at an alarming rate.