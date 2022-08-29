PK Halder: Hearing on charge framing 8 Sept

Hearing is on regarding framing of charges against 14 people including former Global Islami Bank managing director Prashanta Kumar Halder in a case filed over amassing assets from unknown sources and money laundering

The court has fixed 8 September for the next hearing.

Dhaka special judge court-10 judge Mohammad Nazrul Islam set the date on Monday.

Anti-Corruption Commission public prosecutor Mir Ahmed Ali confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

He said he placed arguments in favour of framing charges against the accused including PK Halder. Later, the lawyers held a hearing in favour of the accused. As the hearing is not completed, the court set a new date for framing charges.

Prior to the hearing, PK Halder’s cousin Shankha Bepari, close associates Sukumar Mridha, Anindita Mridha and Abantika Baral were produced before the court.