Mother, daughter stabbed to death in Bagerhat

A 38-year-old woman and her daughter were reportedly hacked to death by some miscreants in Bagerhat's Sarankhola upazila on Friday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Papia Begum, wife of Abu Zafar Hawladar, a resident of Uttar Rajapur village and her daughter Sauda Jeni, 6.

Confirming the matter, Md Ekram Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sharankhola police station said the incident happened at around 7:00 pm on Friday in Uttar Rajapur village of Rayenda union of the upazila.