ACC conducts raid on Ziaul Ahsan’s Jalsiri residence

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is conducting a raid at the residence of former army officer Major General (dismissed) Ziaul Ahsan in the Jalsiri Housing Project.

ACC spokesperson Tanzir Ahmed confirmed the operation to Prothom Alo today, Monday.

According to the ACC, a team led by its Deputy Director Md Hafizul Islam carried out the operation at the property in Rupganj, Narayanganj, this morning. Officials are currently preparing an inventory of the items found at the residence for seizure.