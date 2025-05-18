Actress Nusraat Faria arrested at Hazrat Shahjalal Intl Airport

Actress Nusraat Faria has been arrested at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka by the immigration police today, Sunday. She was arrested from the immigration check post at the airport while she was about to travel to Thailand this morning.

A source from the Shahjalal International Airport immigration unit confirmed the news to Prothom Alo, stating that there was an arrest warrant against Nusraat Faria in connection to a case filed with Vatara Police Station in the capital. She was accused in the case filed on charge of attempted murder during the mass uprising in July.