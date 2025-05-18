Actress Nusraat Faria arrested at Hazrat Shahjalal Intl Airport
Actress Nusraat Faria has been arrested at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka by the immigration police today, Sunday. She was arrested from the immigration check post at the airport while she was about to travel to Thailand this morning.
A source from the Shahjalal International Airport immigration unit confirmed the news to Prothom Alo, stating that there was an arrest warrant against Nusraat Faria in connection to a case filed with Vatara Police Station in the capital. She was accused in the case filed on charge of attempted murder during the mass uprising in July.
Assistant Commissioner of Police in Badda Zone, Shafiqul Islam confirming the news told Prothom Alo that actress Nusraat Faria has been arrested.
A source from Vatara police station stated that the actress was taken to that police station following her arrest. However, instead of keeping her in custody at the police station she was later transferred to the office of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).
Nusraat Faria began her acting career in 2015 and has worked in several Bangladeshi and Indian films since then. Apart from that she is also active in modeling and television hosting.